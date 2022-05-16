With no agreement in place, CFLPA begins first labour strike since 1974

With no agreement reached between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association, the collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday and the union began its first labour strike since 1974. Keep up with all the latest news and reaction with TSN.ca’s CFL strike blog.

Players past and present sound off

Seven of the league's nine teams participated in a work stoppage over the weekend. The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to camp on Sunday as they were not yet in a legal position to strike, per Alberta labour laws. This sparked frustration from players, including Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence and CFLPA vice-president and defending Grey Cup champion Adam Bighill of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The fact teams are getting better right now is crazy to me oh well they still getting smoked !!! — Simoni Lawrence (@Simoni_Lawrence) May 16, 2022

Today not being on the football field and being on strike sure wasn’t what we wanted. On the bright side I was able to coach my sons flag football team tonight. — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) May 16, 2022

As a #CFL player I want to say that we greatly appreciate all the fans that stand with us and the #CFLPA in fighting for a fair CBA! One that at least gives long term health benefits and disability benefits.



Thank you CFL fans! I hope we get this done soon — Shaq Richardson (@Dr4_unruly) May 15, 2022

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaquille Richardson tweeted to the fans, thanking them for their support and saying he hopes to be back on the field soon.

Alex Singleton, a 2017 CFL All-Star and Defensive Player of The Year with the Calgary Stampeders and current Denver Bronco, voiced his opinion.

Fans of this league please DO NOT GET BEHIND THE LEAGUE and ask for this to be agreed on. The @CFLPA members want nothing more but to be playing BALL under a fair safe deal for them! Stay strong boys 💪🏻 and FANS! https://t.co/7JMvC4s6dP — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) May 14, 2022

Retired CFL veteran Marc-Olivier Brouillette issued the same sentiments as Singleton, urging the union to stay strong.

Stay strong and united. You’re worth a lot more than you think @CFLPA — Marc-O Brouillette (@MOBrouillette) May 14, 2022

In a back-and-forth conversation on Twitter with the retired voice of the Bombers Bob Irving, Stampeders lineman Derek Dennis notes the players want a deal done.