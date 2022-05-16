With no agreement reached between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association, the collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday and the union began its first labour strike since 1974. Keep up with all the latest news and reaction with TSN.ca’s CFL strike blog.

Players past and present sound off

Seven of the league's nine teams participated in a work stoppage over the weekend. The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to camp on Sunday as they were not yet in a legal position to strike, per Alberta labour laws. This sparked frustration from players, including Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence and CFLPA vice-president and defending Grey Cup champion Adam Bighill of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

 

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaquille Richardson tweeted to the fans, thanking them for their support and saying he hopes to be back on the field soon.

 

Alex Singleton, a 2017 CFL All-Star and Defensive Player of The Year with the Calgary Stampeders and current Denver Bronco, voiced his opinion. 

 

Retired CFL veteran Marc-Olivier Brouillette issued the same sentiments as Singleton, urging the union to stay strong.

 

In a back-and-forth conversation on Twitter with the retired voice of the Bombers Bob Irving, Stampeders lineman Derek Dennis notes the players want a deal done.