TORONTO — The second strike in CFL history is over.

The CFL confirmed Wednesday night that it and the CFL Players' Association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.

The new CBA is for a seven-year term, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The contract must still be ratified by both the CFL board of governors as well as the CFLPA membership but the expectation is players will report to their teams Thursday and go through a walkthrough.

Naylor also reports that the settlement allows players to make some gains on the health-and-safety front, getting additional coverage span for rehab from injuries and that the Union gained small annual increases in percentage of league revenue applied to revenue sharing during final five years of the deal.

Hearing the settlement allows players to make some gains on the health-and-safety front, getting additional coverage span for rehab from injuries. #CFL #CFLPA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 19, 2022

Union gained small annual increases in percentage of league revenue applied to revenue sharing during final five years of the deal. #CFL #CFLPA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 19, 2022

Monday's preseason game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be moved with an announcement expected on Thursday.

The new deal is set to expire at least 30 days prior to the start of future training camps, rather than the day before like the past agreement did.

The new contract comes four days after players with seven of the league's nine teams opted against the start of training camp hours after the previous agreement expired.

Talks between the league and union broke off Saturday.

The previous deal, originally signed in 2019 and amended for a shortened '21 campaign, expired at midnight ET on Saturday, putting the players on the seven squads in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders both reported to camp because they weren't in a legal strike position, according to provincial labour laws.

But the tentative agreement comes just before the Elks and Stampeders players would've been in a legal strike position. On Wednesday, the CFL confirmed the players in Alberta would've been eligible to walk off the job at 2:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.

CFL players have gone on strike once, in 1974, but the situation was settled before the start of the regular season.

The regular season kicks off June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary to face the Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.