TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji tweeted Saturday evening that the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association have not been able to come to a deal ahead of the expiration of the CBA tonight. Both sides remain far apart on a number of key issues.

The Players Association is informing its team representatives on what their plans are.

The league released a letter from Commissioner Randy Ambrosie:

"We know you’re looking forward to a CFL season that starts on time and includes a full schedule of games. To get there, we need a new collective agreement with our players, one that creates a new and positive partnership. Today we presented an offer to the CFLPA that will meet this goal. We have communicated this offer directly to players this afternoon. We want to share this information with you, as well."

The full proposal from the league can be seen here.

According to Lalji, the CFLPA is preparing to strike and are not recommending this deal to the players, although this does not mean that the PA has "called for a strike" yet. He adds that the CFL will be able to force a vote on this "final" offer in most provinces after walking away from the bargaining table on Saturday and saying they are no longer willing to negotiate.

"The CFLPA has serious concerns with how the $18.9 million in proposed increases to the salary cap are being calculated and believe the net increase will be much lower," Lalji tweeted. "There are also concerns that the revenue sharing formula excludes things like the Grey Cup & concessions & will be unaudited.

"Also big concerns around the return of padded practices with no additional safety protections."

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor tweeted a statement from a CFL spokesperson:

“We made a comprehensive offer to the union today. Unfortunately that was rejected. There are no further talks scheduled at this time.”

Earlier in the day Lalji tweeted that the league and PA had been moving closer to an agreement, although no MOU had been signed.

Lalji added that as players begin physicals with their teams, bargaining between the two sides continues and additional updates are expected later on Saturday.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on Saturday at midnight with training camps scheduled to open the following day.

The CFLPA sent the following email to its membership on Saturday:

"After negotiating with the CFL into the late evening last night, we are continuing our discussions to obtain an agreement. As you begin to report, we understand that today, you will be taking part in medical evaluations and a logistical meeting. There should be no requirements for any additional (positional) meetings or obligations from the club. We will continue to update you on today's progress, and we plan to update the team player reps later today. If you have any questions, please continue to discuss with your player representative and locker room leadership," the email read.

The 2022 CFL season is scheduled to open on June 9 with pre-season action getting underway on May 23.