Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined the CFL on TSN broadcast booth during the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday to discuss a number of league issues.

First among them was the prospective sale of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL is in exclusive talks with one group – identified by TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor as brothers Peter and Jeff Lenkov – and Ambrosie said he thinks a deal will get done.

“I am optimistic,” Ambrosie told TSN’s Chris Cuthbert and Glen Suitor. “First of all, when you spend as much time with them as I have had the chance to do, there’s nothing about them you don’t like. They are remarkably energized, they’re passionate, they love the CFL, they love the Alouettes, they want to do it. I think we will see it get done but it has to go through this thoughtful process to get there.”

Naylor first reported the CFL hoped to sell the Alouettes to Peter Lenkov, a Hollywood producer, and his brother Jeff, a lawyer, back in June. The process remains ongoing as Ambrosie said the prospective owners do their due diligence on the team.

“The group we’ve chosen to have this exclusive process with are doing everything right. They have been thorough and thoughtful; they’re digging real deep into it. Their position has been, if they’re going to do it, they want to know exactly what they’re buying and they want to have a plan to go forward. They’ve been incredibly professional so it is playing out how we had hoped it would but of course now we’re looking to bring this to a conclusion sometime soon.”