CFL confirms Tavai's hit on Lulay should have been penalty
TSN.ca Staff
Was the hit on Lulay illegal?
CFL Senior Director of Officiating Darren Hackwood confirmed Monday Ottawa Redblacks lineman JR Tavai's hit on BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay should have been a penalty.
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Hackwood confirmed the hit should have been spearing. Tavai hit Lulay just as he threw the ball, connecting with the crown of his helmet to under Lulay's facemask. Lulay was knocked out of the game by the hit.
Lalji added Tavai's hit is still being reviewed for supplementary discipline.
With Lulay's backup Jonathon Jennings in the game, the Lions held on to beat the Redblacks 26-14.