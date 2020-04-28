Adam Auclair

CFL Scouting Bureau Spring Ranking: 15

2019 Stats (Laval - U SPORTS) GP Tkl Int Sk 8 41 3 0.5

Following in the gridiron footsteps of his big brother Antony has always worked out well for Adam Auclair, first playing CÉGEP football for the Champlain-Lennoxville Cougars and then on to U SPORTS glory with the Laval Rouge et Or. Now, as he is about to enter the professional ranks, Adam again finds himself in a situation that Antony had previously experienced.

The elder Auclair was a tremendous prospect, ranked seventh by the Canadian Scouting Bureau ahead of the 2017 Draft but, as a 6’5", 255 lbs. tight end, the CFL really didn’t have a full-time position for him. Things worked out just fine for Antony though, as he is now entering his fourth season with the NFL’s Buccaneers.

Adam, like his brother, comes with questions about where he’ll play at the next level but, as it applies to him, being considered a "positionless" player is an asset. He is a hybrid, part linebacker and part defensive back, and can line up all over the field covering, blitzing, or playing the run. This diverse skill set makes him an intriguing possibility in today’s multiple-look CFL defences, and perhaps the most versatile player in this draft class.

Notes

- 2017 Presidents' Trophy winner as U SPORTS Outstanding Defensive Player

- 2017 U SPORTS All-Canadian

- College Gridiron Showcase participant