Derek Taylor & Chris Schultz reveal their best values in CFL Fantasy for the playoff final games.

Value Pick No. 1

Schultz: Let’s go with Terry Williams as a returner in this game. Terry Williams has returned three punts for a touchdown so far this season. If he returns a punt for a touchdown, everyone’s going to say thank you Schultzy. He’s part running back, he’s part receiver, he’s part kickoff returner, and he’s part punt returner. The numeric battle between Kevin Fogg for Winnipeg as a returner and Terry Williams is critical in this game and I’m taking Terry Williams to make an impact. Very very abstract, very very unusual but it’s a distinct possibility.

Season Stats: 12 GP/46 CAR/242 YDS/1 TD

Taylor: I’m going to the receiving corps Chris Matthews at $3500if he plays. It is tremendous value. The problem is DaVaris Daniels is back fully at practice so we don’t know, they’re going to run three American receivers, Dave Dickinson has said we don’t know which three. Will it be Matthews or Daniels at that boundary wide receivers spot. Matthews $3500, Daniels is almost $7200 so I love DaVaris but I couldn’t take him in a $30,000 week. Bakari Grant is about $3700, Eric Rogers is $6300. So if you’re fantasy, you’re rooting for the lower prices. If you’re a Stampeders fan, you’re probably routing for the higher price guys to be in. But Chris Matthews, if he plays, to me is a great pick at $3500.

Season Stats: 4 GP/12 REC/252 YDS/1 TD

Value Pick No. 2

Schultz: RJ Harris for the Ottawa Redblacks. Significant in that when you look at the talent group of receivers that Ottawa has, he’s considered the fourth best. Not in my book necessarily. Diontae Spencer, 81 catches, Brad Sinopoli 116 catches, Greg Ellingson, 91. RJ Harris has really come on in the second half of the season. 49 catches and if the Hamilton Ticats go man for man, they got to take the first three before the fourth and I think it’s an easy pre snap read because RJ Harris will have the best fourth best cover specialist that Hamilton has . The other three are too good and so he could very well benefit by the fact he has so many other good receivers in front of him.

Season Stats: 16 GP/49 REC/697 YDS/2 TD

Taylor: My pick is from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and duh, Bralon Addison at $4,000, come on. Absolutely a must pick this week. You probably had him in your lineup last week. 19 targets the last two games, 12 for 227 yards and one touchdown are phenomenal numbers. And that second receiver to the field spot where he plays for Hamilton, which was Jalen Saunders ’spot, it became Brandon Banks’ spot. It is the highest producing fantasy spot of any team, any receiver position this season. Take Bralon Addison for $4,000. Everyone else is going to have him, so keep pace and profit.

Season Stats: 4 GP/8 REC/113 YDS/1 TD