Derek Taylor and Chris Schultz reveal their best buy and buyer beware picks for Week 20 of CFL Fantasy.

Buyer beware

Schultz: The loss of Brandon Banks is crushing, especially for Jeremiah Masoli ($3,700) as a quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats because now the accumulation of receivers on the injured reserve list for the Tiger-Cats is at five. It started out with Shamawd Chambers, it continued with Jalen Saunders, it morphed into Chris Williams, it travelled to Terrence Tolliver and shockingly now it’s Brandon Banks. And this happened to Bo Levi Mitchell with the Calgary Stampeders. He’s lost four and statistically Mitchell is not the same in terms of accumulation of passing yards. These Ticats’ losses can affect Jeremiah Masoli.

Season stats: GAMES: 16 / COMP: 353 / ATT: 524 / YDS: 4,966 / TD: 28 / INT: 16 / AVG: 9.5

Taylor: That’s a lot of yards after the catch that Masoli won’t get. My buyer beware this week is Luke Tasker ($9,179) for the same reason. Last time Banks didn’t play, seven guys had targets, five guys had three or more targets and spreading the ball around like that from a receiver perspective is just fantasy death. You don’t know who is going to catch the touchdowns, so Tasker, to me, is too expensive a play this week. I am off him, though I may come back in the playoffs.

Season stats: GAMES: 14 / REC: 72 / YDS: 1,049 / TD: 11 / AVG: 14.6 / LONG: 56

Best buy

Schultz: My best buy is a little abstract, but I like it. It’s Cameron Marshall ($5,355), the running back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He only had 76 yards but he achieved that on only 11 carries. That’s 6.9 yards per carry as an average. He also had two catches for 23 yards and one kickoff return of 58 yards. I think he’s the best running back that the Riders have. And I think head coach Chris Jones is going to put his faith in Cameron Marshall to be the top running back.

Season stats: GAMES: 2 / CAR: 15 / YDS: 86 / TD: 0 / AVG: 5.7 / LONG: 14

Taylor: Brad Sinopoli ($7,831) of Ottawa is my best buy. Three of the top four priced players this week are Hamilton Ticats. I want some consistency so Sinopoli – 11, 17, 19, 11, and 19 points the last five weeks without a touchdown. If he happens to squeeze one in the red zone, that is going to be bonus points for me. But my best buy for Week 20? Brad Sinopoli.

Season stats: GAMES: 16 / REC: 109 / YDS: 1,320 / TD: 4 / AVG: 12.1 / LONG: 38