Derek Taylor and Chris Schultz reveal their best buy and buyer beware picks for the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.

Best Buy

Chris Schultz: We have four quarterbacks left in the CFL Playoffs and as my best buy I’m taking one of them, and that is Trevor Harris. When you take a look at the three games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, he has 69 completed passes and 828 yards. Never below 22 passes completed in a single game, and four touchdowns to no interceptions. But it’s the chemistry of the receivers. He started the season with Brad Sinopoli, Greg Ellingson, and Diontae Spencer and ended the season with him. I really believe that pass protection for the Ottawa Redblacks is absolutely key in the Eastern Final. If they get it, Harris is going to have an outstanding day.

Derek Taylor: My best buy is from the same team, William Powell. When I look at the running backs for this week, Powell is by far the most likely to get 20 touches or more. You pick running backs from teams you think are going to win, I think Ottawa is a bigger favourite over Hamilton than either of the teams in the Western Final. With Ottawa you’re concerned about the goal line, and how many times Powell will get vultured by Dominique Davis, but I really like Powell this week.

Buyer Beware

Chris Schultz: Buyer beware is once again the duplication dilemma of Andrew Harris. He had an outstanding game in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Semi-Final, but DeVone Claybrooks, the Calgary Stampeders defensive coordinator, is going to prioritize stopping Harris. This is about idiosyncrasies, anomalies, and vulnerabilities on that defence for the Stampeders. Clean it up and you can have an outstanding game against Harris. I don’t think he can duplicate that type of performance again because the Stampeders have a film on the Blue Bombers. I think that defence, they’re going to roll and stop Harris.

Derek Taylor: My buyer beware is Diontae Spencer of the Redblacks. You might be saying, ‘he had a monster game against the Tiger-Cats (last time out).’ What element was missing from that game? Delvin Breaux. And yes, they can move Spencer to the slotback position, but Breaux changes that for me so I would not spend the money on Spencer.