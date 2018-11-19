Derek Taylor reveals his best buy and buyer beware picks for the Grey Cup in CFL Fantasy.

Best Buy

My best by this week is going to be wide receiver Chris Matthews of the Calgary Stampeders at a little over $3600 … if he plays. The Stampeders will presumably run three American receivers again but, will they get DaVaris Daniels in the lineup? And if he goes, will he be in Markeith Ambles spot or will he be in Matthews spot?

But there are couple reasons to pick Matthews beyond his salary. One is the emotional one; remember Super Bowl XLIX? Matthews had four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks. How can he not do that in the Grey Cup again? A little more rational reason would be that of all the receiving positions in the league against all the defences in the league, boundary wide receivers against the Ottawa Redblacks were the second highest scoring in CFL Fantasy. The Redblacks have been bouncing around boundary corners. They’re now with Sherrod Baltimore, who to his credit, looks good and didn’t give up a bunch against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week, but Matthews to me is the pick this week if you’re trying to save some bucks.

Buyer Beware

It feels bad to say it coming off a record-breaking six touchdown performance, but my buyer beware is Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris. Harris is the highest priced player in the game. His performance against the Calgary Stampeders this year has been about 50 per cent passing, 228 yards total in two games, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Yes, those games were in June and July, but the one thing we know is Calgary’s defence is fantastic against the pass. They’ve given up multiple touchdowns in a game just twice this year. They were the No. 1 fantasy defence against quarterbacks, and about 200 points better than Hamilton, who Ottawa just had a run at. I don’t really want to test the Calgary defence.