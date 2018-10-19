Like the Canadian Football League itself, TSN CFL Fantasy is entering the crucial final stretch of the season. This weekend’s slate of games will help determine the CFL playoff picture and also play a part in crowning fantasy champions just three weeks from now.

Let’s take a look at some fantasy lineup options for a big Week 19 in TSN CFL Fantasy.

Quarterbacks

Mike Reilly ($12,658) – You can never go wrong with the Edmonton Eskimos QB if you’re willing to pay the price. Reilly leads the league in yards, with 4,974, and is second in touchdown passes with 25, while adding an incredible 12 rushing touchdowns. After back-to-back tough outings in Weeks 16 and 17, Reilly bounced back with a good game last week, and faces a BC Lions defence that gives up the seventh most points per game (25.3) this year.

Jeremiah Masoli ($11,931) – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB is on a hot streak as he makes his case for the Most Outstanding Player award. Masoli has averaged 279 passing yards and three touchdowns per game over the Ticats’ past three games as they chase the East Division crown. It’s another crucial game for Masoli and the Ticats as they visit the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night.

Bo Levi Mitchell ($9,102) – The Calgary Stampeders QB is among the league leaders in the major statistical categories and offers some savings in fantasy football. Mitchell is only fourth in passing yards with 4,351, but he leads the league in touchdown passes with 31.

James Franklin ($8,659) – Even when he was a backup, the Toronto Argonauts QB merited fantasy consideration for his work on the goal line, which has resulted in 12 rushing touchdowns. If he can keep that role while also throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns – his numbers against the Ticats last week – he could be worth a start.

Travis Lulay ($6,070) – Now may be the time to start the BC Lions QB while his value is a bargain coming off an injury. In Lulay’s first game back from his separated shoulder, he led the Lions to a win over the Stampeders, throwing for 193 yards.

Running Backs

William Powell ($9,021) – Back from injury, Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Alex Green is the most expensive running back, but Powell, who has played all season, could be the safer bet. The Ottawa Redblacks RB leads the league in rushing yards with 1,275 and has a combined eight touchdowns. The Ticats’ defence gives up the sixth most yards on the ground at 109.3 per game.

C.J. Gable ($7,129) – The Edmonton Eskimos RB is a less expensive option who has still offered good production all year. Gable is third in rushing yards with 940 on the season and has six combined touchdowns.

Tre Mason ($4,657) – Mason is almost $2,000 cheaper than teammate Marcus Thigpen, despite out-gaining him 165 offensive yards to 84 and out-touching him 34 to 13 over the past three games.

Brandon Burks ($4,200) – Burks has been given more opportunity since James Wilder went down with an injury and has run with it. The Argonauts RB has had double-digit touches the past two weeks, averaging 98 yards per game, and he’s facing a Montreal Alouettes’ defence that gives up the most yards in the league at 312.9 per game.

Wide Receivers

Luke Tasker ($9,245) – Banks is the Ticats’ marquee receiver but Tasker could be the more economical fantasy play. He’s nearly $3,000 cheaper, and while he won’t rack up the receiving yards Banks does, he’s only scored one less touchdown this season. Plus Tasker is coming into Week 19 hot, recording three touchdowns on four receptions against the Argos last week.

Bryant Mitchell/Duke Williams ($8,212-$8,411) – Both Eskimos receivers are having impressive seasons and have nearly identical price tags. While Williams has had better stats over the course of the full season – he leads the league in receiving yards with 1,454 and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with 10 – Mitchell has been more impressive recently. Over the past three games, Mitchell has out-gained Williams 352 to 154.

Brad Sinopoli ($7,413) – Like the Eskimos duo, there are two similarly priced Redblacks receivers to choose from (Greg Ellingson costs $7,140 this week) but Sinopoli has out-gained his opponent in both yards, 1,207 to 956, and touchdowns, four to three.

S.J. Green ($6,968) – If last week was any indication, the Argonauts WR looks to be the favourite target of Franklin in his first game back in the starting lineup. Green had seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in the team’s loss to the Ticats, and now faces a struggling Als defence.

Chris Matthews ($2,500) – At the minimum price in TSN CFL Fantasy, Matthews could be the steal of the week. The Stampeders WR returned from a long stint in the NFL and looked to have some instant chemistry with Mitchell, recording three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown in his first game. With four Stamps receivers on the injured list, Matthews could be in line for a big workload this week.

Defence

Calgary Stampeders ($5,202) – The league’s top defence in both yards allowed per game (301.4) and points allowed per game (19.7) takes on a Roughriders’ offence that is second last in yards per game (316) and sixth in points per game (24.1). The Stamps have also forced the second most turnovers this season (44).

Toronto Argonauts/Montreal Alouettes ($3200) – The league’s bottom two defences in terms of both yards allowed per game, points allowed per game, and turnovers forced could be worth a start because they are taking on the league’s bottom two offences in points scored per game. The Argos’ defence may get the edge because the Als’ offence is also last in yards per game (263.1) while the Argos’ offence is sixth, averaging 325.3 yards per game.