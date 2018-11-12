With the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks facing off in the Eastern Final, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders set to battle in the Western Final, Derek Taylor and Chris Schultz rank the top four quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers to target this week in CFL Fantasy.

Quarterbacks

DT: 1. Trevor Harris 2. Jeremiah Masoli 3. Bo Levi Mitchell 4. Matt Nichols

CS: 1. Trevor Harris 2. Jeremiah Masoli 3. Bo Levi Mitchell 4. Matt Nichols

Schultz: The first one for me is Trevor Harris and the big word there is continuity. He has the receivers to perform because he’s had the same guys for the entire season. Jeremiah Masoli, the word is adaptability. He had a great game rolling to the right and throwing on the run. He adapts to pass rushers’ pressure. Bo Levi Mitchell, his word is dependability. He’s going into this playoff round with the most experience. And Matt Nichols, I’m quite curious as to whether he can be the type of quarterback to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a playoff victory. I’m not 100 per cent sure cause I think that team is so dependent on Andrew Harris.

Taylor: Bo Levi Mitchell is the MOP of the league but he’s not a great fantasy quarterback for whatever reason. Matt Nichols is $7,200. Schultzy, would you take Nichols for $7,200 or would you take the Ottawa Redblacks Dominique Davis for $2000 cheaper?

Schutlz: I’d still take Nichols because he’s on the field for more plays.

Taylor: Davis honestly if you want to save a couple bucks he might be an option because he could stick two or three touchdowns over the goal line for a very cheap price. And maybe it’s more on how much I would not play Matt Nichols this week.

Schultz: If Chris Streveler was a little bit cheaper, I would take him.

Running backs

DT: 1. William Powell 2. Andrew Harris 3. Alex Green 4. Don Jackson

CS: 1. Alex Green 2. William Powell 3. Andrew Harris 4. Don Jackson

Taylor: William Powell is my No. 1 running back this week. I go then Andrew Harris – although I don’t think Winnipeg wins that game, I think Harris is going to be a big part of it. Alex Green is going to get some touchdowns. I think Calgary is going to win, but Don Jackson with sub-five yards per carry doesn’t get a lot of burn for the Calgary Stampeders. You have Green No. 1, tell me why?

Schultz: I do because June Jones puts a huge emphasis on the run game. He’s very cognizant of the fact that he’s got to get his running back some carries to keep balance. William Powell is No. 2 and Andrew Harris slips all the way to No. 3. I just can’t see the duplication. And then Don Jackson – he’s a multi-purpose running back, he doesn’t just necessarily run the football as much as he does catch the football and run with it.

Taylor: If you want to stop the Winnipeg offence, you have to stop Andrew Harris. Is that fair to say?

Schultz: Oh 100 per cent. I think he’s the absolute key to the game.

Wide receivers

DT: 1. Luke Tasker 2. Markeith Ambles 3. Brad Sinopoli 4. RJ Harris

CS: 1. Brad Sinopoli 2. Luke Tasker 3. DaVaris Daniels 4. Darvin Adams

Schultz: DaVaris Daniels right now I think he has the big body, he has the experience and he has the ability to be an impact in the game. When you look at one through four, Brad Sinopoli, his thing is production and his ability to produce results. Especially in a playoff game. Luke Tasker is undeniable, he only had three catches in the win last week against the BC Lions but he had two touchdowns and he’s got great chemistry with Jeremiah Masoli. DaVaris Daniels is going to play, we don’t know exactly where, we’re going to discuss that but you’ve got to see him on the football field. He’s a nice big target. Darvin Adams, he’s got big-play capability, they need him to make one or two big plays to keep that defence honest for the Stampeders.

Taylor: I have Markeith Ambles at No. 2. He’s getting eight and 10 targets for the Stampeders. I can’t imagine that changes. And I have RJ Harris of the Redblacks at No. 4. I think the Tiger-Cats let Brad Sinopoli get his, which in a PPR league, all those receptions add up. I think they want to shut down Diontae Spencer, that’s Delvin Breaux territory. I think Hamilton wants to eliminate Greg Ellingson if they can, so honestly Harris has a real chance to profit. Let’s talk about Calgary because if DaVaris Daniels comes back in, you have to do some adjusting. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on DaVaris Daniels because when he’s (healthy) he is a real weapon.

Schultz: He really is and also that helps Bo Levi Mitchell because when you think about a deep ball quarterback, Mitchell, going into this round of the Playoffs, is the best deep ball thrower. And I think they’re going to have to do that against the Blue Bomber defence that will try to blitz you a lot. The Bombers have that blitz package they run so well but if you cover Daniels one-on-one, you’re taking a risk. This is also about 50-50 footballs and he has that skill to play the ball really well in the air, come down with that football and score a touchdown. I like him to be productive.