Derek Taylor & Chris Schultz share their best value picks for Week 20 in TSN CFL Fantasy.

Value Pick No. 1

Schultz: It is time for Johnny Manziel to produce a result in terms of winning a game. He has yet to win a game as a quarterback. But when you look at his body of work, progressively he’s been getting better and better. He was 23-of-30, 220, one interception and one touchdown pass in the game last week against Toronto. Now keep your eye on Antonio Pipkin to see if he’s going to play, but I truly doubt it. He had chemistry with Eugene Lewis and he had chemistry with Earnest Jackson. Manziel, I think, will rise up and play his best game. It’s logical, there’s a progression. It’s a risk reward, and it takes courage to pick Manziel.

Taylor: He’s playing a terrible defence, so that bodes well for you. Got to get in the end zone. It would be great to see him rush into the end zone, but we don’t see them in the red zone a lot so who knows what Montreal would do in the red zone.

Taylor: My first value pick is Markeith Ambles of the Calgary Stampeders. He’s a little under $2,600 bucks. This is all about opportunities and getting a chance to catch the ball. He’s had 20 targets by my count the last two weeks. Thirteen catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Biggest question I think I have is what happens when Bakari Grant goes into the lineup, if that is this week, where does Grant go and who does he take targets from? Grant was the league leader in yards after catch last season. He’s a solid veteran but Ambles is consistently getting targets, whereas a guy like Chris Matthews is not, so Ambles to me is a great value pick.

Value Pick No. 2

Schultz: My second value pick is R.J. Harris from the Ottawa Redblacks, because when you look at the two teams, the biggest differences are the injuries. For the Ticats, no Brandon Banks, Jalen Saunders, Terrence Toliver, Chris Williams, but Ottawa still has Brad Sinopoli, Greg Ellingson, Diontae Spencer and Harris. Now, R.J. is the fourth receiver on the depth chart when you think of it in terms of ability and is probably also the fourth receiver in terms of premediated targets. For Trevor Harris, if it’s man coverage, he can say ‘well, he’s covered by him, him and him’, while R.J. is covered by perhaps a safety or a linebacker, which means he has a great one-on-one opportunity against man coverage. I think Hamilton has to play some man-to-man in the secondary because they have to get to Trevor before he develops a rhythm. So I think R.J. is good value and I think he’ll be productive again.

Taylor: For my second value pick, I’m taking the defence of the BC Lions. They’re taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders. With these two teams playing, there’s guaranteed to be some interceptions in this one. BC leads the league with 21 interceptions, and doing some mathematical calculations, that’s about seven more than you’d expect based on the throws they’ve seen. The other part of it is that the Lions’ defenders have dropped 13 interceptions, so they’ve left some on the table. There are balls to be taken away from Zach Collaros in this game. The lions are No. 1 in quarterback pressures, with Shawn Lemon, Odell Willis and Davon Coleman. They’re tied for first in sacks, that’s all fantasy points. They’ve had 30 and 29-point games this season. Saskatchewan’s offence is going to give up some points to BC’s defence this week. They to me are a nice value pick.