Derek Taylor and Chris Schultz reveal their best buy and buyer beware picks for Week 21 of CFL Fantasy.

Best buy

Schultz: You bring up a really good point because for the Hamilton Ticats, the Ottawa Redblacks, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and also the BC Lions, why even bother playing the majority of your starters, your receivers, your running backs even your quarterback. But my number one guy Calgary Stampeder Chris Matthews is my best buy for this week, No. 21. Nine catches so far, 185 yards and one touchdown, this price is right at $2,500 and he’s played well in the time that he’s been a Calgary Stampeder. I can see him continuing to play well so my best buy for this week, Week 21 in the CFL is Chris Matthews.

Season stats: GAMES: 3 / REC: 9 / YDS: 185 / TD: 1 / AVG: 20.6 / LONG: 65

Taylor: My best buy going a little off the board is Dominique Davis, the quarterback of the Ottawa Redblacks. All the quarterbacks who are backups have been pegged at $5,000 so that’s where Davis is at. Ottawa to your point, has no reason to play Trevor Harris. Davis can get some reps, Davis can scramble when he’s in there. He showed that with Winnipeg last year, he’s their sneaker if they get down to the one yard line, he’s going to score some touchdowns so at this moment, my quarterback right now will be Dom Davis, but that is subject to review as we see depth charts.

Season stats: GAMES: 7 / COMP: 8 / ATT: 16 / YDS: 153 / TD: 2 / INT: 1 / AVG: 9.6

Buyer beware

Schultz: Buyer beware is Luke Tasker for the Hamilton Ticats and Hamilton can’t play their top receiver because we already know of the number of receivers that are absent due to injury. So are you going to risk your most productive receiver in a game that has no relevance in terms of a playoff opportunity? The answer is no. So when you see Luke Tasker and go "hmm that’s the guy I want to take this week", don’t do it because I anticipate Luke is going to sit on the bench and he is going to watch and if I was the head coach of the Hamilton Ticats June Jones, I would do the exact same thing.

Season stats: GAMES: 15 / REC: 78 / YDS: 1,104 / TD: 11 / AVG: 14.2 / LONG: 56

Taylor: My buyer beware is everybody who is not a Calgary Stampeder and I’m not joking. Seven teams have nothing they can do in the standings so they should be getting ready for the playoffs. You’d think most coaches would approach it that way like you say, it just makes perfect sense, so be very aware Friday and Saturday as the depth charts come out, who will be playing because you don’t want to get caught without a player.