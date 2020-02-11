Linebackers on the move with CFL Free Agency officially open

CFL Free Agency opens today at Noon et/9am pt. TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and reports.

CFL All-Star Leonard lands with Stamps

The Calgary Stampeders have signed All-Star defensive back Richard Leonard, who spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Leonard was named a CFL All-Star after finishing with 55 tackles and four interceptions in 18 games with the Ticats last season. In three seasons with the Ticats, Leonard has recorded 178 tackles and 12 interceptions in 49 regular season games.

Redblacks add Canadian Coombs

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian running back Anthony Coombs, who played last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The @REDBLACKS add Canadian RB Anthony Coombs. Played last season with @Ticats. #CFLFA — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 11, 2020

WR/KR Ryan signs with Eskimos

OL Bladek to Argonauts

Hearing OL Darius Bladek has agreed to terms on a 1 year deal with #Argos. @CFLonTSN #Riders — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 11, 2020

Canadian Brescacin to Argonauts

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported Canadian and former Calgary Stampeders receiver Juwan Brescacin is heading to the Toronto Argonauts.

According to #CFL sources Canadian receiver Juwan Brescacin is heading to Toronto #Argos — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 11, 2020

Brescacin was limited to just four games last season, finishing with 11 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old has 69 receptions for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons with the Stampeders.

Mincy signs with Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos announced they have signed defensive back Jonathon Mincy, who spent last year with Toronto Argonauts.

🇺🇸 DB Jonathon Mincy has been signed!



Welcome to the Green and Gold!



🖥️: https://t.co/MovgYY26L1 pic.twitter.com/YXi7e4obuz — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 11, 2020

Unamba signing with Redblacks

Former Edmonton Eskimos cover linebacker Don Unamba is heading to the Ottawa Redblacks, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

In 12 games for the Eskimos last season, Unamba finished with 43 tackles, six sacks, and an interception. The 30-year-old has spent five seasons in the CFL split between the Eskimos, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 192 tackles, 11 sacks, and six interceptions.

Tuggle, Covington sign with Eskimos

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported linebacker Justin Tuggle and defensive back Anthony Covington have agreed to terms with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Justin Tuggle and Anthony Covington have agreed to terms with #Eskimos @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 11, 2020

Tuggle spent last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, finishing with 80 tackles, one sack, and one interception in 18 games. Covington spent last season with the Toronto Argonauts, finishing with 37 tackles in 11 games.

DB Johnson to sign with Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will address a need at defensive back by adding former Edmonton Eskimos DB Josh Johnson, per TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @Wpg_BlueBombers addressing a need at DB ... expected to add former @EdmontonEsks Josh Johnson. #Bombers. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 11, 2020

Pfeffer to the Stampeders

Free agent notes from Farhan Lalji

Some #CFLFA notes:

Korey Jones expected to sign with Edmonton.

Tyquan Glass & Money Hunter expected time sign with #alouettes



Elimimian’s deal with #Riders is up to 163k with incentives.

Mincey’s deal with #Eskimos is 2 years 115k & 128k per in hard money. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 11, 2020

Rainey headed back to BC

TSN's Davis Sanchez reported RB/KR Chris Rainey is heading back to the BC Lions.

Looks like Chris Rainey is headed back to #Bclions. A guy getting older but can still can flat out fly #CFL — SanchezDavis2 (@DavisSanchez) February 11, 2020

Wynn stays in Hamilton

Hamilton Tiger-Cats digital host Louis Butko reported defensive tackle Dylan Wynn has agreed to a new deal with the team which will be announced soon.

HUGE NEWS: It will be made official soon, but I've been told in the hallways of Tim Hortons Field the @Ticats have re-signed Dylan Wynn to a new deal!! #CFLFA #CFL — Louis Butko (@Louis_Butko) February 11, 2020

Wynn was named a CFL All-Star last season after finishing with 44 tackles and 11 sacks in his first season in Hamilton. The 26-year-old, who spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts, has 108 tackles and 19 sacks in 44 career regular season games.

And Wynn had some fun with the announcement he's coming back to the Ticats.

Dozier to join Stamps

Postmedia's Danny Austin reported East Division All-Star and former Montreal Alouettes DB Branden Dozier is signing with the Calgary Stampeders.

Kilgore re-signs with Eskimos

🇺🇸 QB Logan Kilgore has been extended!



Welcome back to the Green and Gold!



🖥️https://t.co/Ptqws7COuW pic.twitter.com/enLawCGBbG — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 11, 2020

Laing to the Redblacks

Canadian defensive lineman Cleyon Laing is going to the Ottawa Redblacks, according to TSN's Davis Sanchez, noting he is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the CFL, American or Canadian.

Hearing Cleyon Laing is going to #Redblacks. One of the best interior lineman in CFl American or Canadian — SanchezDavis2 (@DavisSanchez) February 11, 2020

Laing has spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, and finished last year with 27 tackles and seven sacks. The 29-year-old has 144 tackles and 33 sacks in 89 regular season games in the CFL over seven seasons, six spent with the Argos. Laing played one game with the Redblacks in 2016.

Linebacker market

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor updated the linebacker market ahead of free agency opening at Noon et/9am pt.

The @EdmontonEsks had interest in LB @SolomonE56 and may close-in on LB Justin Tuggle, who played with @ticats last season. Hearing @esks LB Larry Dean may head east to @Ticats or @REDBLACKS. #CFLFA — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 11, 2020

The Edmonton Eskimos had interest in Solomon Elimimian, who re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and may no close in on former Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Justin Tuggle, according to Naylor, who added Eskimos linebacker Larry Dean may head east to the Tiger-Cats or Ottawa Redblacks. Dean played three seasons for the Tiger-Cats from 2016-18.

Elimimian re-signs with Roughriders

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian has re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, just hours before he was scheduled to hit free agency.

Elimimian had a strong first season in Saskatchewan last year, being named a West Division All-Star after recording 88 tackles and four sacks in 15 games.

The veteran linebacker spent the first nine seasons of his CFL career with the BC Lions. The 2014 Most Outstanding Player has 833 tackles, 33 sacks, and eight interceptions in 133 career games played.

The new @SolomonE56 deal with @sskroughriders pays him $155K in hard money, with incentives to $163.5K. #CFL #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 11, 2020

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Elimimian's one-year deal will pay him $155K in hard money with incentives that could bring it up to $163.5K.

Stampeders notes

Some @calstampeders news ... Hearing that LB Cory Greenwood may go to the market today. Also WR Juwan Brescacin no deal in place as of yet. #CFL #Stamps — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 11, 2020

Redblacks re-sign Brown, Evans

The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday morning they have re-signed pending free agents linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive back Randall Evans.

Brown had 42 tackles and an interception in 15 games for the Redblacks last season. Evans had 56 tackles in 17 games for the Redblacks last season.