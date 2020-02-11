2h ago
CFL All-Star Leonard lands with Stamps
The Calgary Stampeders have signed All-Star defensive back Richard Leonard, who spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Leonard was named a CFL All-Star after finishing with 55 tackles and four interceptions in 18 games with the Ticats last season. In three seasons with the Ticats, Leonard has recorded 178 tackles and 12 interceptions in 49 regular season games.
Redblacks add Canadian Coombs
The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian running back Anthony Coombs, who played last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
WR/KR Ryan signs with Eskimos
OL Bladek to Argonauts
Canadian Brescacin to Argonauts
TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported Canadian and former Calgary Stampeders receiver Juwan Brescacin is heading to the Toronto Argonauts.
Brescacin was limited to just four games last season, finishing with 11 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old has 69 receptions for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons with the Stampeders.
Mincy signs with Eskimos
The Edmonton Eskimos announced they have signed defensive back Jonathon Mincy, who spent last year with Toronto Argonauts.
Unamba signing with Redblacks
Former Edmonton Eskimos cover linebacker Don Unamba is heading to the Ottawa Redblacks, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
In 12 games for the Eskimos last season, Unamba finished with 43 tackles, six sacks, and an interception. The 30-year-old has spent five seasons in the CFL split between the Eskimos, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 192 tackles, 11 sacks, and six interceptions.
Tuggle, Covington sign with Eskimos
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported linebacker Justin Tuggle and defensive back Anthony Covington have agreed to terms with the Edmonton Eskimos.
Tuggle spent last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, finishing with 80 tackles, one sack, and one interception in 18 games. Covington spent last season with the Toronto Argonauts, finishing with 37 tackles in 11 games.
DB Johnson to sign with Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will address a need at defensive back by adding former Edmonton Eskimos DB Josh Johnson, per TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
Pfeffer to the Stampeders
Free agent notes from Farhan Lalji
Rainey headed back to BC
TSN's Davis Sanchez reported RB/KR Chris Rainey is heading back to the BC Lions.
Wynn stays in Hamilton
Hamilton Tiger-Cats digital host Louis Butko reported defensive tackle Dylan Wynn has agreed to a new deal with the team which will be announced soon.
Wynn was named a CFL All-Star last season after finishing with 44 tackles and 11 sacks in his first season in Hamilton. The 26-year-old, who spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts, has 108 tackles and 19 sacks in 44 career regular season games.
And Wynn had some fun with the announcement he's coming back to the Ticats.
Dozier to join Stamps
Postmedia's Danny Austin reported East Division All-Star and former Montreal Alouettes DB Branden Dozier is signing with the Calgary Stampeders.
Kilgore re-signs with Eskimos
Laing to the Redblacks
Canadian defensive lineman Cleyon Laing is going to the Ottawa Redblacks, according to TSN's Davis Sanchez, noting he is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the CFL, American or Canadian.
Laing has spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, and finished last year with 27 tackles and seven sacks. The 29-year-old has 144 tackles and 33 sacks in 89 regular season games in the CFL over seven seasons, six spent with the Argos. Laing played one game with the Redblacks in 2016.
Linebacker market
TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor updated the linebacker market ahead of free agency opening at Noon et/9am pt.
The Edmonton Eskimos had interest in Solomon Elimimian, who re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and may no close in on former Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Justin Tuggle, according to Naylor, who added Eskimos linebacker Larry Dean may head east to the Tiger-Cats or Ottawa Redblacks. Dean played three seasons for the Tiger-Cats from 2016-18.
Elimimian re-signs with Roughriders
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian has re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, just hours before he was scheduled to hit free agency.
Elimimian had a strong first season in Saskatchewan last year, being named a West Division All-Star after recording 88 tackles and four sacks in 15 games.
The veteran linebacker spent the first nine seasons of his CFL career with the BC Lions. The 2014 Most Outstanding Player has 833 tackles, 33 sacks, and eight interceptions in 133 career games played.
TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Elimimian's one-year deal will pay him $155K in hard money with incentives that could bring it up to $163.5K.
Stampeders notes
Redblacks re-sign Brown, Evans
The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday morning they have re-signed pending free agents linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive back Randall Evans.
Brown had 42 tackles and an interception in 15 games for the Redblacks last season. Evans had 56 tackles in 17 games for the Redblacks last season.