Lots of names on the move as CFL Free Agency opens up

Canadian Football league teams continued to shore up their rosters for next season on the second day of free agency.

Here is a summary of the signings announced on Wednesday.

Montreal Alouettes

Officially agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Greg Ellingson, who spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Over nine CFL seasons, Ellingson has 587 receptions for 8,550 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Re-signed running back Walter Fletcher. The 26-year-old registered 85 carries for 486 yards and one touchdown in 14 games for Montreal in 2022.

Signed defensive back Jumal Rolle. The 32-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ottawa Redblacks

Agreed to a two-year contract extension with offensive lineman Dino Boyd. The 26-year-old appeared in 15 games in the 2022 season.

Re-signed offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a one-year contract. (Full story)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Announced the signing of nine free agents, including receiver Tim White who has spent two seasons with the club since making his CFL debut in 2020. (Full story)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Signed long-snapper Mike Benson to a two-year contract extension. The Winnipeg native returns for his third season with the Blue Bombers and 10th CFL season overall.

BC Lions

Jordan Herdman-Reed returned to the Lions after spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 28-year-old linebacker previously played for the Lions from 2017-19.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Signed defensive back Godfrey Onyeka to a one-year extension. Onyeka was limited to two games last season. The 28-year-old joined the Roughriders in 2021 after spending his first two CFL season with Edmonton.

Calgary Stampeders