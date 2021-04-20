The Canadian Football League governors are expected to vote to delay the start of the 2021 season at their meeting today, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. Naylor added a formal announcement may not come until Wednesday.

The CFL unveiled a full 18-game schedule for all nine teams last November, but commissioner Randy Ambrosie has also stated the league is keeping all of its options — including teams playing a shorter schedule — open. The season is scheduled to begin in June.

The league cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details to come.