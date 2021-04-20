40m ago
CFL BOG expected to delay start of season
The Canadian Football League governors are expected to vote to delay the start of the 2021 season at their meeting today, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. Naylor added a formal announcement may not come until Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The CFL unveiled a full 18-game schedule for all nine teams last November, but commissioner Randy Ambrosie has also stated the league is keeping all of its options — including teams playing a shorter schedule — open. The season is scheduled to begin in June.
The league cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More details to come.