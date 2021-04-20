MacLeod says Ontario is not ready to green light CFL's return to play

The Canadian Football League governors are expected to vote to delay the start of the 2021 season at their meeting today, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. Naylor added a formal announcement may not come until Wednesday.

The @CFL governors meet today at which time they are expected to vote to delay the start of the 2021 season. I’m led to believe a formal announcement may not come until Wednesday. #CFL #CFLPA — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 20, 2021

The CFL unveiled a full 18-game schedule for all nine teams last November, but commissioner Randy Ambrosie has also stated the league is keeping all of its options — including teams playing a shorter schedule — open. The season is scheduled to begin in June.

The league cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details to come.