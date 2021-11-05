Every week TSN CFL stats guru Jon Perlberg takes a deep dive Inside The Numbers to give bettors an edge.

This week, he takes a closer look at what projects to be a favourable matchup for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and identifies which one of their wide receivers is primed to put up big numbers versus the Edmonton Elks.

The Edmonton Elks entered the 2021 CFL season with a new name and plenty of optimism.

Unfortunately for the team and its fans, the results have been a massive disappointment.

The Elks currently sit last in the West Division with a 2-8 record, including a 0-6 record at Commonwealth Stadium.

If the Green and Gold lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday night at home, it would mark the first time in 72 seasons that Edmonton has failed to win a game on its home turf.

Make no mistake – this is rock bottom.

To make matters even more difficult, the Elks’ top three offensive weapons are all out of the lineup this week.

Star running back James Wilder Jr. (third in the CFL with 714 rushing yards) will watch this one from the sidelines along with wide receivers Greg Ellingson and Derel Walker.

Those absences certainly won’t help the Elks’ chances to keep up with a Roughriders squad that is still in hot pursuit of securing a home playoff date.

It’s only a matter of time before Cody Fajardo starts connecting on some of those deep passes to Shaq Evans, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happens in Edmonton.

Saskatchewan inches closer to locking down second place in the West Division with a win and cover tonight.

With a keen eye on Evans in this matchup, Fajardo’s top pass catcher from 2019 is due for a breakout game against the Elks.

Expect Shaq’s target share to get a huge boost with Kyran Moore out for the season (knee) and Duke Williams listed as a game-time decision.

Evans should finish with at least four receptions and 30 receiving yards versus Edmonton.

The Picks: Roughriders -7, Evans Over 3.5 Receptions, Evans Over 29.5 Receiving Yards

Amid another dreadful season of football in the nation’s capital, the Toronto Argonauts sail into town on top of the East Division and in search of their eighth victory.

The Double Blue should have no problem padding their stats in this one, as the Ottawa Redblacks have allowed 271.7 passing yards per game to opponents this season, including six games in which opposing quarterbacks have thrown for more than 300 yards.

With McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s over/under for tonight’s game is set at 217.5 passing yards, he should have no problem going over that mark versus a suspect Ottawa defence.

The Pick: McLeod Bethel-Thompson over 217.5 passing yards

Montreal Alouettes’ running back William Stanback has emerged as one of the most dangerous running backs in the CFL this season.

However, he will face a formidable challenge against the best defence in the league when the Alouettes visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 14.

For as good as Stanback has been to this point, this Winnipeg defence will provide his toughest challenge yet.

The Blue Bombers have held their opponents to a mere 52.3 rushing yards per game in October, and they are primed for another dominant display on defence this week.

Winnipeg will hold Stanback to under 94.5 rushing yards in the Week 14 finale.

The Pick: William Stanback Under 94.5 rushing yards

