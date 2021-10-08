New week, but same question persists for Stamps fans: Is Bo Levi Mitchell healthy?

Every week our TSN CFL stats guru Jon Perlberg takes a deep dive Inside The Numbers to give bettors an edge.

This week, he takes a closer look at the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ chances to bounce back at home in the rematch with the Calgary Stampeders and why hope persists for the Ottawa Redblacks heading into their showdown with the Montreal Alouettes.

Expect Roughriders To Bounce Back At Home

The Saskatchewan Roughriders found the end zone just once in their 23-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium last week.

In the post-game aftermath, emotions ran high for Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo, and he voiced his displeasure with his receivers’ inability to catch 50-50 passes.

A few days later, Fajardo apologized to his teammates and placed the blame squarely on his shoulders for the team’s poor offensive performance.

Thankfully, the fifth-year CFL pivot will get a chance to right his wrongs in a rematch against the rival Stampeders this week.

And help is on the way – the Riders recently signed 2018 CFL All-Star receiver Duke Williams and Shaq Evans is closing in on a return from his ankle injury.

Both deep threats could be in the lineup as early as two weeks from now following the Riders’ bye.

In the meantime, Fajardo will lean on his familiarity with Kyran Moore, as well as newcomers Kian Schaffer-Baker and Ricardo Louis to move the ball downfield.

Saskatchewan is 4-1 at home this season.

Expect a motivated and refocused Fajardo to get back on track this week at home in the rematch versus Calgary.

Pick: Saskatchewan -3

Hope Persists For Redblacks

Finally, there is a glimmer hope on the gridiron in the Nation’s Capital.

The source of this inspiration has been rookie quarterback Caleb Evans, who has provided a much-needed spark to the Redblacks’ offence in his first two career starts.

The overall feeling of the team is now vastly different, as the kid from the University of Louisiana-Monroe has taken over the reins with his cool and calm demeanor.

After a flawless CFL debut in Week 9 against the Elks, Evans came crashing down to earth on Wednesday night in Toronto.

A nightmare third quarter in which the Redblacks were outscored 27-0 was more than enough to seal their fate as the Argos came away with a 19-point victory.

Two pick-sixes thrown by Evans and a total of 21 points off turnovers by the Double Blue clearly made the difference in the contest.

But still, hope persists.

The CFL has a steep learning curve and Evans will continue to gain valuable experience as he takes more live reps each week.

On Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal, Evans and his teammates will make it a priority to tidy up those costly errors when they play the Alouettes.

As a result, the Redblacks will keep this game close and cover as a double-digit underdog.

Pick: Ottawa +9

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.