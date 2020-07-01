The CFL has sent a statement of guiding principals to the Players Association along with their thoughts on both a shortened 2020 season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The @cfl has sent a statement of guiding principals to the PA along with their thoughts on both a shortened 2020 season & their desire to amend the final year of the CBA & negotiate a new longer-term deal for the future. So the process has finally begun. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 1, 2020

Lalji reports that the league added their desire to amend the final year of the CBA & negotiate a new longer-term deal for the future.

Recently, the league has discussed using Hamilton and Burlington, Ont. as potential hub cities.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has said the earliest the campaign would begin is early September, but has also added a cancelled season remains possible.

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in early June, with the 108th Grey Cup to be played on Sunday, November 22. The league postponed the start of the season until at least September back in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and now has cancelled the season entirely.​