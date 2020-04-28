TORONTO (April 28, 2020) – Dreams come true for Canadian football’s top prospects this Thursday, April 30 beginning at 8 p.m. ET as TSN provides live remote coverage of the 2020 CFL DRAFT. CFL draft selections will be announced by TSN’s Farhan Lalji from his at-home studio, starting with the #1 overall pick by the Calgary Stampeders. Before the draft kicks-off, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie delivers a special message to football fans across the country.

In addition to announcing all draft picks, Lalji is joined by the CFL ON TSN panel, including CFL Insider Dave Naylor and analysts Duane Forde and Davis Sanchez, all contributing from their homes across the country. Through detailed analysis and player profiles, the panel breaks down each draft selection, and features reports and interviews from around the league. Following the TSN broadcast, CFL.ca will cover the remaining rounds of the draft with CFL host Brodie Lawson and CFL.ca columnist, draft insider, and TSN Radio host Marshall Ferguson.

Throughout the days leading up to the draft, the CFL ON TSN provides updates from around the league, including player spotlights on SPORTSCENTRE and late-breaking news on TSN.ca. In addition, live draft day coverage on TSN.ca includes a real-time, pick-by-pick draft tracker, and instant video analysis from TSN’s CFL DRAFT panel.

TSN Radio stations across the country provide coverage of their local teams throughout the week, including reactions to each team’s selections following the draft.

BarDown.com wraps up the biggest trending moments of the CFL DRAFT, and fans can visit TSN’s official social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, for the latest updates from around the league.