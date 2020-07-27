CFL still waiting on federal government but other details need to be addressed

With growing optimism that the CFL and Players Association are closing in on an amended CBA, football operations staff are being informed & beginning to prepare for a possible 2020 season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

With growing optimism that @cfl & PA are closing in on an amended CBA, football operations staff are being informed & beginning to prepare for a possible 2020 season. This from one team’s internal communications... 1/2 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 27, 2020

“Sept 14 players will begin traveling to Winnipeg." one team’s internal communications sent out, "You will have to pass a COVID test, twice over a six day period to be allowed into the bubble. After the six day quarantine in Winnipeg training camp will start."

The report comes just a few days after the league delayed it's self-imposed deadline to await government response, on Friday the union wrote, "We await a decision early next week from the federal government when we can work to finalize certainty of compensation for players who are committed to playing in the 2020 season."

Earlier this month, the CFL submitted a revised financial request to Ottawa for roughly $42.5 million in aid. In April, the league asked the federal government for up to $150 million in assistance in the event of a cancelled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFLPA, in its memo, stated, " . . . but until the federal government makes a decision on financial support for the league, it is unlikely we will be able to finalize an agreement today (Friday)."

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report.