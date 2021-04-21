The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday plans for a 14-game season in 2021, beginning in August with the Grey Cup slated to be played in Hamilton in December. While a return to play is still contingent on governments lifting restrictions on fans in stadiums, a number of CFL players reacted to the league's announcement.

Hearing from lots of players around @cfl. Reaction ranges from “man I’m excited” and “finally a start date” to “gotta take it with a grain of salt since we’re relying on Covid to be under control” and “feels a lot like last year”. These guys deserve to play. Hope they do! — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 21, 2021

"I think we are all disappointed. Not in the league of the government because everyone is trying to do what they think is right," Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell told TSN's Farhan Lalji. "But just in the fact that we aren't playing and we just want to play. It's what we doe. We're football players. It's what we love. We miss it."

From Bo Levi Mitchell: I think we are all disappointed, not in the league or the govt. b/c everyone is trying to do what they think is right, but just in the fact that we aren’t playing & we just want to play. It’s what we do. We’re football players. It’s what we love. We miss it — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 21, 2021

Just spoke to a player who told me he’s received communication from his team to report July 2nd for 7-day quarantine with camp to begin July 9th. This of course is all dependant on the @CFL committing to its Aug. 5th regular season start date by mid-June. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 21, 2021

Guess I can walk out of this wearhouse right now and go train ??? https://t.co/NAUd3Hllbw — brandon banks (@speedybanks87) April 21, 2021

See you soon RNation!! https://t.co/hyVH7eHxeI — Brendan Gillanders (@Bgillanders25) April 21, 2021

Is it August yettt 🙏 https://t.co/GpJKEq5dW1 — Dariusz Bladek (@_DBladek) April 21, 2021

@CFL Fans is it August yet !? — Juwan Brescacin (@JBrescacin11) April 21, 2021

😍This is exciting! I just want to ball with my brothers! https://t.co/zUifOs6Jyv — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) April 21, 2021

From @CFLPA to membership ... “we continue to advise you not to make any decisions related to your current employment. There is work and planning to be done with CFL and public health requirements, including each province’s COVID-19 response efforts, which are changing rapidly.” — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 21, 2021

