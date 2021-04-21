1h ago
CFL players react to return to play plans
The CFL announced Wednesday plans for a 14-game season in 2021, beginning in August with the Grey Cup slated to be played in Hamilton in December. While a return to play is still contingent on governments lifting restrictions on fans in stadiums, a number of CFL players reacted to the announcement.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL moves targeted start date for 2021 to August with a reduced 14-game season
"I think we are all disappointed. Not in the league of the government because everyone is trying to do what they think is right," Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell told TSN's Farhan Lalji. "But just in the fact that we aren't playing and we just want to play. It's what we doe. We're football players. It's what we love. We miss it."
