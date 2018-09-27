The Riders and Redblacks are rising while the Eskimos are falling in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 10-2 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

A bye week for the Stampeders sets them up for a home game against the three-win Argonauts. That’s going to be an uphill climb for The Boatmen.

Key Injuries: WR Eric Rogers, DB Patrick Levels, DL Cordarro Law, WR Kamar Jorden, DB Ciante Evans, RB Don Jackson, C Ucambre Williams, WR DaVaris Daniels.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 8-5 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3

The Roughriders and Eskimos keep going back-and-forth for second spot in the rankings, but it’s like neither team can consistently sustain any success. Like, the Riders’ one-point win at Toronto was hardly impressive, but it was still good enough to gain ground on the Eskimos, who were thumped in Ottawa.

Key Injuries: LB Derrick Moncrief, WR Caleb Holley, DB Crezdon Butler, WR Naaman Roosevelt.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 8-5 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 4

Consistency has been an issue for the Redblacks this season, but they have wins over the Roughriders and Eskimos in the past couple of weeks, so they settle into the tier of teams vying to be second-best in the rankings.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, LB Kyries Hebert, DL Ettore Lattanzio.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 7-6 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

The story of this season for the Eskimos has been rooted in underachievement. There’s lots of talent here, but they seem to find ways to lose, especially when they hit the road.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, DB Neil King, WR Derel Walker.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 6-7 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

The Tiger-Cats’ season has been a roller-coaster affair – kind of a them with the middle five teams – and they are coming off back-to-back losses. After coughing up a late lead at B.C., they ought to be extra-hyped for the rematch at home this week.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers, WR Chris Williams, WR Jalen Saunders, DB Frankie Williams.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 6-6 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7

Winners of three straight after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Hamilton, the Lions sure appear to be moving in the right direction, but it’s also fair to want to see more from QB Jonathon Jennings before deciding that everything is all right. Adding RB Tyrell Sutton from Montreal bolsters the backfield talent as well.

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian, WR Emmanuel Arceneaux, C Cody Husband.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 6-7 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

Times are tough when you can beat up on Montreal and still lose a spot in the rankings, but the Bombers should be happy to snap a four-game losing streak. The challenge for the Lions and Bombers, as they try to gain on other middle-of-the-pack teams, is getting strong quarterback play.

Key Injuries: DB Maurice Leggett, DE Jackson Jeffcoat.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 3-9 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

A 30-29 loss at home to Saskatchewan was certainly a decent showing for the Argos, but it’s still just a moral victory nonetheless. The test over the rest of the season is to find out whether QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who has had some good moments, can be a legit starter in this league.

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Marcus Ball, DB Abdul Kanneh, DB Cassius Vaughn, DL Dylan Wynn.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 3-10 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

Johnny Manziel returned to the Alouettes lineup, and the Als lost by 17. After dealing Tyrell Sutton to B.C., the door opens for RB William Stanback, the rookie out of Virginia Union who is averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Key Injuries: DB Joe Burnett, QB Drew Willy, DB Mitchell White.