The Canadian Football League refuted a report Tuesday from the United Football Players Association that there is a 'strong likelihood' the CFL will cancel the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The CFL released a statement saying they plan to play the 2021 season and are working towards getting provinical and federal approvals for their health plan.

The UFPA has no standing with the CFL. We, of course, bargain with the CFLPA. The claims being made in its name on our upcoming season are false. We plan to play this year. We intend to play this year. And we are working very hard towards playing this year. 1/2 — CFL Communications (@CFL_PR) March 16, 2021

That includes working towards provincial and federal approvals for our health and safety plan. 2/2 — CFL Communications (@CFL_PR) March 16, 2021

The CFL statement:

