TORONTO — The 109th Grey Cup is officially a sellout.

Both the CFL and Saskatchewan Roughriders made the announcement Wednesday.

The 2022 Grey Cup game will be played Nov. 20 at Mosaic Stadium with over 33,000 spectators on hand.

The Grey Cup game will be the first at Mosaic Stadium, which in 2016 replaced Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field.

Regina last hosted the CFL championship contest in 2013 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 for their last league title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.