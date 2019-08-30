Naylor: The best spectacle in the CFL is the Labour Day Sunday game

TSN.ca will track the status of all the former CFL players who signed with NFL clubs in 2019 on NFL roster deadline day.

Bills cut WR Duke Williams

The Buffalo Bills have cut wide receiver Duke Williams, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirmed.

The Bills are hoping to get Duke Williams back on the practice squad, I'm told. But it's not a guarantee he'll clear waivers. He had a strong summer. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) August 31, 2019

The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn reported the Bills want to sign Williams to their practice roster but there is no guarantee he passes through waivers.

Bears waive Williams-Lambert

The Chicago Bears have waived former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirmed.

The Roughriders would own Williams-Lambert's rights should he return to the CFL.

In 17 games for the Roughriders last season, Williams-Lambert had 62 receptions for 762 yards and four touchdowns.

Eagles waive former Stampeders' Singleton, Michel

The Philadelphia Eagles have waived linebacker Alex Singleton and wide receiver Marken Michel, both formerly of the Calgary Stampeders, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The 25-year-old Singleton won a Grey Cup with Calgary last year, recording an impressive 123 tackles for a second consecutive season. The Montana State product had 15 tackles in Philadelphia's final preseason game.

Michel, 26, had 31 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games last season wit the Stamps, his second in the CFL. He was also part of Calgary's Grey Cup-winning team.

Bears cut former Stamp Thurman, CFL draft pick Betts

The Chicago Bears cut former Stampeder LB Jameer Thurman.

Thurman spent the past two seasons with the Stampeders and finished with 82 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in 17 games last year.

Defensive lineman Matthieu Betts from Laval was also cut by the Bears. He was taken third overall by the Edmonton Eskimos in the 2019 CFL Draft.