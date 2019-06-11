The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday it has signed a Mexican television deal with broadcaster MVS.

As part of the deal, MVS will broadcast one CFL game a week beginning in Week 1, with the Grey Cup rematch between the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks.

“This is another important step forward in our plan to expand the CFL’s international footprint while celebrating and growing the game of gridiron football around the world,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a league release.

Under the new CBA, team rosters were expanded to include one active global player while teams can also carry up to two global players on their practice roster.