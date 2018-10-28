1h ago
CFL: Spotter should have removed Collaros
TSN.ca Staff
With history of concussions, should Collaros have been pulled quicker?
The Canadian Football League said the injury spotter should have removed Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Zach Collaros from Saturday's game against the BC Lions after he was hit by Odell Willis.
"The injury spotter, having noticed that Collaros appeared to be under some distress, should have stopped the game and removed Collaros prior to a replay challenge being initiated," the league said after reviewing the incident, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Collaros appeared to be under some distress after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Willis. He stayed in the game but later left and did not return.
The league also said the Willis hit was high and should have been flagged and will be reviewed for further discipline.