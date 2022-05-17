With no agreement reached between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association, the collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday and the union began its first labour strike since 1974. Keep up with all the latest news and reaction with TSN.ca’s CFL strike blog.

Tiger-Cats gather at Tim Hortons Field 

On Monday evening, the CFLPA announced that members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be gathering outside Tim Hortons Field in an act of solidarity. Fans were invited to come to show their support. 

Following the gathering, the CFLPA thanked those that came to show their support for the ongoing CBA dispute between them and the league.

CFLPA vice-president and Winnipeg Blue Bomber linebacker Adam Bighill thanked the fans for their support, but advised them that the Bombers will not be gathering. Instead, he urged fans to share favorite moments with CFL players on social media. 