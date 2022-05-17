With no agreement reached between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association, the collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday and the union began its first labour strike since 1974. Keep up with all the latest news and reaction with TSN.ca’s CFL strike blog.

Tiger-Cats gather at Tim Hortons Field

On Monday evening, the CFLPA announced that members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be gathering outside Tim Hortons Field in an act of solidarity. Fans were invited to come to show their support.

Hey Tiger Town! The support the players and the @CFLPA have received over the past two days has been amazing! We all want to get back to football, but first the league needs to come back to the bargaining table. Show your stripes tomorrow, 9-10:30am at Tim Horton's Field! #HamOnt https://t.co/cKyxXECmsN — Peter Dyakowski (@PeterDyakowski) May 17, 2022

The #Ticats are at Tim Horton's Field this morning to ask the @CFL to come back to the bargaining table. The @CFLPA wants to get a fair deal done and get back to football! pic.twitter.com/2i6XfEQUSD — Peter Dyakowski (@PeterDyakowski) May 17, 2022

Following the gathering, the CFLPA thanked those that came to show their support for the ongoing CBA dispute between them and the league.

CFLPA vice-president and Winnipeg Blue Bomber linebacker Adam Bighill thanked the fans for their support, but advised them that the Bombers will not be gathering. Instead, he urged fans to share favorite moments with CFL players on social media.

Update for everyone, thank you to all of the support from the fans. We will not be doing any picketing. Thanks for everyone who has reached out in support. — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) May 17, 2022