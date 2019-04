Ushering in a new CFL era as 18 global players attend the combine

The Canadian Football League announced Thursday it will hold a one-round European player draft April 11.

The 18 European players that attended the CFL Combine in March will be eligible to be drafted.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have the first selection for the draft after a weighted draft with all nine clubs.

The draft order is as follows:

1.Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3. Montreal Alouettes

4. Edmonton Eskimos

5. Toronto Argonauts

6. Saskatchewan Roughriders

7. BC Lions

8. Ottawa REDBLACKS

9. Calgary Stampeders

The players eligible to be selected: