CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League will add an extra official to the field for the rest of the playoffs to watch for any blows delivered to the head or neck of a quarterback.

The development comes after Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge was hit late in the fourth quarter of last weekend's West semifinal loss to Winnipeg. Bridge was rocked by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jackson Jeffcoat, who was not penalized on the play.

In a release, the league says if the official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer.

The extra official will have no other responsibilities and cannot suggest or call a penalty for other infractions.

The Blue Bombers will visit the Calgary Stampeders in the West final. The Ottawa Redblacks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the East crown.

The winners will square off in the Grey Cup on Nov. 25 at Edmonton.