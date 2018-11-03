Jon Gott can rest easy.

A CFL spokesman said Saturday the Ottawa Redblacks offensive lineman won't be fined for chugging a beer during the club's 24-9 home win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Following Ottawa's final TD of the game, the six-foot-three, 297-pound Gott took the league's liberal touchdown celebration policy to a new level. He ran into the end-zone stands, grabbed a beer from his girlfriend and started chugging it through his facemask. When he was finished, Gott crushed the can against his helmet.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Gott was worried that the celebration may have crossed the line.

"It was all in fun. It was the last regular-season game and hopefully I don't get in trouble too much, but we'll see," the Edmonton native said.

Gott, who sports a lengthy, thick beard, said he had been planning the chug for the past few seasons, and when his girlfriend nodded to him he knew the time was right.

"It was probably four years ago I thought of it and I finally just pulled the trigger. Hopefully (CFL commissioner Randy) Ambrosie takes it easy on me."

Gott's celebration was widely circulated all over social media in Canada and the United States.

ESPN was among those tweeting the video Friday night. The video, tweeting with the caption: "They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League," had over two million views as of Saturday afternoon and had been retweeted more than 18,000 times.

Injured Argos tackle Chris Van Zeyl, watched Friday's game from home and said he had no problem with Gott's celebration.

"That's the emotion of the game," Van Zeyl said Saturday at the Argos locker clean-out. "Guys don't script that stuff, it just kind of happens. They're entitled to celebrate when they win and score and whatever. That's part of the game."

Argos receiver S.J. Green, meanwhile, preferred not to say anything.

"I won't comment on it, man. That has nothing to do with me," he said. "I just control what I can. That's out of my realm."