3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Labour Day weekend

We’re officially past the halfway point in the Canadian Football League season and should be in for a wild ride the rest of the way.

If you told me heading into last weekend that the BC Lions were going to be the team to ruin the weekly parlay, not because they’re going to fail to cover the spread but because they’re going to just straight up lose the game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, I wouldn’t have believed you.

But that’s why they play the games.

Labour Day weekend in the CFL is all about rivalries and we should be in store for four great games this weekend.

Here are my three favourite plays for Week 13.

BC LIONS -2.5

We’re going right back to the Lions this week, even though they were the ones who ruined last week’s parlay. The Lions were burned by a familiar face as it ended up being the James Butler show in Hamilton. The Ticats running back went off for 154 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the win.

I think the Lions will be hungry for a win after the way last week’s game went, especially since they were expected to cruise by Hamilton for another win.

BC has won eight of the past 10 matchups against the Montreal Alouettes dating back to 2016 and, while I’m actually a big fan of everything the Als have done so far this year, I think the Lions get another win this week.

The Alouettes’ defence has been one of the best in the league, but the Lions’ defence has been a bit better and could be the unit that makes the bigger difference. I’m expecting this one to be close, so I’ll take the Lions to win by a field goal.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -6.5

Blue Bombers bettors were definitely feeling a little stressed heading into halftime last week, even though the Bombers were holding a three-point lead. Winnipeg overcame Zach Collaros’ two pick-sixes and three interceptions, crushing Montreal by 30 for a fifth consecutive victory.

The Bombers host the Saskatchewan Roughriders this week, and no one loves playing against the Riders more than Collaros and Dalton Schoen. Collaros has thrown 12 touchdowns and has one rushing touchdown in his past four starts against Saskatchewan, while Schoen has scored a touchdown in all four meetings he’s had with the Riders while racking up 368 total receiving yards.

I think the Bombers take care of business once again this week and win by at least a touchdown on their home field. They’ve scored at least 30 points in each of the last three meetings between these two teams, and I don’t see Saskatchewan coming close to that number to take them down.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS -6.5

The Argonauts have had some close calls over the past few weeks, but they keep finding ways to win. I think they keep things rolling this week.

Toronto has won five of the past six meetings with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Argos have scored at least 27 points in each of those games. Hamilton pulled off the shocking victory over the Lions last week, but Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly is fresh off signing a new contract extension and we should expect him to come out looking to make a statement in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

The Ticats have scored more than 16 points in a game just twice in the past six weeks. They’re going to need to go way over that total if they want to take down the Argos because I can’t see Hamilton’s defence completely shutting down Kelly and the offence.

Toronto is favoured by 8.5 points, and I think they win by at least a touchdown.

If you parlay all three picks together on FanDuel it pays +371.