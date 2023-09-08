3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Week 14

It’s always the team or prop you expect to be the lock that ends up ruining the parlay.

Two weeks ago, it was the BC Lions who cost us the parlay when they came up short against James Butler and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last week, it was the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Zach Collaros was perfect as a starter on Labour Day until last week, so that plays into why I like the Bombers to bounce back this week.

With that being said, here are three plays to consider in the CFL for Week 14.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -5.5

It was very unusual to see Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose a game on Labour Day, but crazier things have happened in sports. The reigning two-time Most Outstanding Player was not happy with officials after the game, and rightfully so, considering he was on the other end of an unexpected head bump.

Collaros doesn’t have to wait long to get revenge as the two teams go head-to-head again this weekend in the Banjo Bowl. The 8.5 points is a lot to lay after the way last week’s game went, but I expect Collaros to be on a mission, willing to do whatever it takes to get that win. We’re going to tease the spread a bit here and add the Bombers by 5.5 to the parlay.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES +10.5

The Montreal Alouettes were closing in on the Toronto Argonauts for top spot in the East Division, but the last two weeks derailed the Als on their path to the top.

Despite coming up short in their past two games, they head to Toronto as 10.5-point underdogs and that’s a spread I really can’t shy away from. Seven of the past 10 meetings between the Argos and Als have been decided by six points or less and eight of the last 10 have been decided by less than 10 points – including the last meeting, which came back in July.

I don’t know if Montreal will pull off the upset on the road in Toronto, but I do expect the Als to keep it within 10 points and possibly even closer than that.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS/EDMONTON ELKS OVER 48.5 POINTS

I know that earlier in the season I said I would stay away from game totals if we missed two in a row, but I can’t stay away from this one.

The Edmonton Elks have scored at least 24 points in each of their past four games and have put up 30 or more in back-to-back weeks. The Calgary Stampeders have also scored 30 or more points in back-to-back weeks. Calgary has won six straight against Edmonton and nine of the past 10 games between the provincial rivals.

Four of the past five meetings have gone over the total that’s set for this weekend’s game. We should see another shootout this weekend in Edmonton, just like the one we saw last weekend in Calgary.

If you parlay these three picks together on FanDuel Canada it pays +417.