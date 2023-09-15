3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Week 15 in the CFL

It’s hard to believe that we’re already officially two thirds of the way through the Canadian Football League season, but here we are heading into Week 15.

Last week’s parlay was pretty much doomed the moment Austin Mack was ejected from the game, and the extra salt in the wound was the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks combining for 48 points in the final game of the week after we rolled with the over of 48.5 on FanDuel.

Let’s forget about last week and turn our attention to this weekend’s slate of games.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS -6.5

The Toronto Argonauts were favoured by 10.5 points at home against the Montreal Alouettes last week and easily covered the spread. This week, the Argos head to Montreal as a 6.5-point favourite and I think they cover the spread once again.

Would the Als have kept it closer last week if Mack hadn’t been ejected early in the game? I like to think they would have, but we’ll never know. What we do know is that the Argos have won both of the meetings this year by eight or more points.

Toronto will be without Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for the game, while Montreal is set to welcome back Kaion Julien-Grant to its lineup, so the Als might have a bit of an advantage at the receiver position in this one. The Als haven’t had a receiver go over 70 receiving yards in their two games against Toronto this season, so I think the Argos find a way to get the job done and win by at least a touchdown.

BC LIONS -6.5

It feels like it was just yesterday that Crumsanity was sweeping the nation, but then you look at the standings and realize the Ottawa Redblacks have lost six straight games and haven’t won a game since July 23.

The BC Lions host the Redblacks on Friday night, and it feels like it’s going to be one of those games that gets out of reach for Ottawa early into the night. The Lions are still missing Dominique Rhymes, but even without Rhymes in their lineup they have one of the most stacked receiver groups in the CFL, and they’re likely going to feast on the league’s worst-ranked pass defence.

BC is favoured by 9.5 points and should have no problem covering that spread, but we’re going to take the Lions at -6.5 to go with the rest of the theme of this week’s parlay.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -6.5

I said last week that Zach Collaros would be out for revenge in the Banjo Bowl, and he certainly got it. He completed 18 of 21 pass attempts for 319 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-6 win. It’s going to be tough to repeat those kind of numbers again this week, but I am expecting Collaros to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a win in Hamilton, and for it to be by at least a touchdown.

The Bombers have won five of the past six games against the Tiger-Cats, and four of those wins were by double-digits. The other win was an eight-point victory in a game that went to overtime.

Hamilton’s Tim White has been one of the hottest receivers over the past month, especially over the last two weeks, but the Bombers are as healthy as can be right now. That’s going to be a problem for everyone.

A parlay with these three picks would pay +469 on FanDuel Canada.