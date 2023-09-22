3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Week 16 in the CFL

Another week, another wild slate in the Canadian Football League.

The CFL has not disappointed this season, and it’s only going to get better down this final stretch as teams fight it out for the remaining playoff spots.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, let’s try to cash as many picks as possible while the season is still in play.

Here are three picks I like for Week 16 in the CFL.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS MONEYLINE

Just when it was starting to look like the Ottawa Redblacks were finally going to get back into the win column they ended up on the wrong side of the largest comeback of the season. It already seemed like the Redblacks were a little deflated heading into that game, and I think that loss might have been the icing on the cake.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without Jamal Morrow for the game, but Jake Dolegala should be able to have fun with some of his receivers against the CFL’s worst pass defence.

This game is basically a pick ‘em, but the Riders have won four straight games against the Redblacks and need to win as many games as possible down this final stretch if they want a shot at a playoff spot.

BC LIONS -6.5

The Edmonton Elks have been a completely different team with Tre Ford under centre, but I don’t think that’s going to make a difference in the third meeting of the season between the Elks and Lions.

BC has outscored Edmonton, 49-0 in two meetings this season, and the Elks have failed to put up more than 15 points against the Lions in each of their past six meetings.

On top of that, the Lions scored 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter last week to pull off the incredible comeback win against the Redblacks. I expect them to take that momentum with them into this week’s game against Edmonton.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS +9.5

The Toronto Argonauts have won every game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this season and five straight meetings dating back to last season, but the Ticats are absolutely buzzing right now.

Hamilton has won three of its past four games, including wins over the Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and they nearly made a comeback in that lone loss, which game at the hands of the Argonauts.

Toronto has won every meeting this season by at least 10 points, but they’ll be without A.J. Ouellette, Cam Phillips, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and Andrew Harris on offence, so this game could make for the closest meeting of the season between the two teams.

There’s a chance the Argos still manage to squeeze out the win and get the season sweep on the Ticats even without those players in the lineup, but if the Ticats put up a repeat performance from last week’s win against the Bombers then we could be in for a real treat on Saturday night.

A three-leg parlay with these three picks is +531 on FanDuel.

