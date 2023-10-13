3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Week 19 in the CFL

The end of the regular season is quickly approaching in the Canadian Football League and the playoff picture is just about set.

While the postseason is right around the corner, it makes us a little sad knowing another CFL season is going to be over soon, especially since we’re riding a two-week winning streak with our parlays.

Two weeks ago we switched up the format from picking three teams to picking two teams and a player prop and it has worked out nicely in back-to-back weeks.

Now let’s try to make it three weeks in a row with a winning parlay.

Here’s what I’m rolling with for Week 19 in the CFL.

BC Lions Moneyline

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats shocked the BC Lions earlier this season, as former Lions running back James Butler balled out in the ultimate revenge game.

While I am a huge believer in the Tiger-Cats right now because of how they’ve managed to turn things around in the second half of the season, I think BC gets some revenge in this one.

The Lions are already playoff bound, but first in the West is still in sight. All of the team’s receivers are healthy and ready to go, so they should be able to bounce back with a win this week.

BC is only a 3.5-point favourite in this one, but because we saw the Ticats take them down earlier this year, and just because of the way Hamilton has been playing, we’ll just roll with the moneyline in case it comes down to a last-minute field goal or rouge.

Montreal Alouettes -2.5

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks are set to meet for the first time this season. One team is looking to lock up a home playoff game while the other is looking to play spoiler.

Montreal has a chance to clinch second in the East before the game even starts, which is what makes me a little nervous to roll with the Als. There might not be as much on the line by this time on Saturday, but Montreal is still the better football team and should take care of business.

The Als defence is no joke, and I think they come through with another big performance on Saturday in Edmonton as they look to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Tyson Philpot over 50.5 receiving yards

There was a lot of excitement around Tyson Philpot’s return to Montreal’s lineup back in Week 8, but it took him nearly two months to remind everyone why they were so excited for his return.

In his first seven games of the season, Philpot caught 19 passes for 155 yards and zero touchdowns. Over the past four weeks the Als receiver has caught 22 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

This week, Montreal heads to Edmonton to take on the Elks as they’re still trying to lock up second spot in the East, and I like Philpot to have another big performance. His receiving yards prop is set at 50.5 on FanDuel Canada, a number that he has gone over in three of the past four games.

The odds on the three-leg parlay are +416* and a $10 bet would pay $41.58 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change