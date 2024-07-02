TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jonathan Edouard and the Edmonton Elks' offensive line were among the top performers on the CFL's honour roll for Week 4 of the season.

Adams was 27-of-38 passing for 331 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in the Lions' 24-21 win over Edmonton on Thursday to earn a player grade of 89.5.

Edouard had a defensive tackle, an interception and a knockdown in Toronto's 30-20 loss to Montreal on Friday to earn a 90.2 rating.

The Elks line earned a 66.4 rating. It allowed one sack and allowed Edmonton to put up 98 rushing yards on 15 carries, an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, in the loss to B.C.

The league's weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.