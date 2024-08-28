After slow start, Blue Bombers are in position to take West Division lead

Don't look now but Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are a win away from assuming top spot in the West Division standings.

After starting the season 0-4, Winnipeg (5-6) has won three straight to move within a point of first-place Saskatchewan (5-5-1). The Bombers visit the Roughriders, who're 0-4-1 in their last five games, on Sunday night to kick off the Labour Day home-and-home series between the two teams.

Winnipeg needed Collaros's 10-yard TD strike to Kenny Lawler in the dying seconds to edge the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 26-23 on Friday. The night before, the Toronto Argonauts rallied for a 20-19 home win over Saskatchewan before the Ottawa Redblacks defeated the B.C. Lions 34-27 on Saturday night to improve to 5-0-1 at TD Place.

Those results helped create the logjam that is the West Division as Winnipeg is tied with B.C. (5-6) - which has lost five straight - for second place behind Saskatchewan. Edmonton (3-8) remains close behind following its tough 21-17 road loss to the Montreal Alouettes (10-1) on Sunday night.

Montreal heads into its bye week firmly atop the East Division ahead of Ottawa (7-2-1). Toronto (6-4) stands third but has a record that would be good enough for first in the ultra-close West.

While it was Collaros's late TD pass that earned Winnipeg the win, running back Brady Oliveira was a key figure for the Bombers. The CFL rushing leader (809 yards) ran for 120 yards on 18 carries, his fourth 100-yard performance this season.

But also anchoring Winnipeg's resurgence has been a defence that's tops in fewest offensive yards (315.9 per game) and offensive TDs allowed (17) and second in offensive points (19.5). Although the Bombers are tied for last in sacks (17, with Calgary), they're also first overall in second-down conversions (39.8 per cent) and tied for first in fewest TD passes allowed (nine, with Ottawa).

It's certainly been a rough stretch for Saskatchewan. Last week, veteran Trevor Harris was 18-of-29 passing for 190 yards with a TD and two interceptions as the Riders converted just five-of-21 second-down opportunities (28.6 per cent).

The Riders are 3-2 at home while Winnipeg is just 1-4 on the road. Saskatchewan's last win was a 19-9 decision over the Bombers in Regina on July 19.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Ottawa Redblacks versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Victoria, Ottawa looks for the sweep after Dru Brown threw for 390 yards and three TD passes last week. The Redblacks' offence also rolled up 451 yards. The Redblacks are 6-1-1 versus the West Division and 2-2 on the road. Nathan Rourke, playing in his hometown, will make a third straight start for the Lions, who're 3-1 at B.C. Place Stadium but will host the Touchdown Pacific contest at Royal Athletic Park. It's their first outdoor home game since facing Toronto at Empire Field on Sept. 10, 2011.

Pick: B.C.

Toronto Argonauts versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Monday afternoon)

At Hamilton, Chad Kelly makes a second straight start for Toronto (6-4) but can expect a frostier reception at Tim Hortons Field than the warm welcome he got at BMO Field last week. Kelly threw for 322 yards and an interception versus Saskatchewan. Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell will make his first Labour Day start since '19 - he was 6-0 with Calgary - as the Ticats (2-9) look to end a four-game losing streak. The defence has another week to work with senior defensive assistant Chris Jones for what's essentially a must-win game for the home side.

Pick: Toronto.

Edmonton Elks versus Calgary Stampeders (Monday night)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (4-6) come off their bye week just two points ahead of fifth-place Edmonton (3-8), which had its three-game win streak ended last week by Montreal. Jake Maier will start for the home side, which has won 10 of the last 11 Labour Day contests. It's unclear if veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make a third straight start in place of Canadian Tre Ford (ribs-chest). Whoever plays will have the benefit of a solid ground game that's produced three different 100-yard rushers over the last four games.

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 3-1.

CP's overall record: 27-21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.