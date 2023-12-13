MONTREAL — Canadian wide receiver Tyson Philpot, who caught the winning touchdown pass in this year's Grey Cup, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes.

Philpot, who was under contract for the upcoming CFL season, is now signed with the club through 2025.

The 23-year-old from Delta, B.C., caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo with 13 seconds remaining as the Alouettes stunned the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 at last month's Grey Cup in Hamilton.

He finished with 63 yards on six receptions and was named the game's top Canadian.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound former Calgary Dino had 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this past season.

He was named the East Division's outstanding rookie in 2022 with 459 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He added 342 kickoff return yards and 153 yards on 11 punt returns.

"Tyson fully deserves this vote of confidence," Alouettes senior director of football operations Éric Deslauriers said in a release. "He is constantly improving and in his case, the best is yet to come."

The Alouettes have been busy keeping their championship-winning core intact.

They started the off-season by extending Fajardo through 2025, and followed by re-signing key parts of their defence in linemen Shawn Lemon and Mustafa Johnson and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.