REGINA — American defensive back Tyrique McGhee has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

McGhee signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, spending the season on the practice roster.

He joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice roster in 2023 and suited up for three games over the last two seasons.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound McGhee played four seasons of U.S. collegiate football (2016-19) at Georgia, appearing in 49 games as a Bulldog.

Over that time, he earned 59 tackles, including two tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The Georgia native had his best season in 2017 earning career highs in defensive tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions and pass deflections.

