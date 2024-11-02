Vernon Adams Jr. completed a pass to Justin Mcinnis for an 11-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to knot the score at 13-13 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders heading into halftime in the Canadian Football League’s Western Semi-Final on Saturday.

The Roughriders had taken their first lead of the game on a run-yard rush into the end zone by A.J. Ouellette with just over three minutes remaining in the second frame.

Brett Lauther’s second field goal of the game pulled the Roughriders even with the Lions at 6-6 early in the second quarter.

The Lions jumped out to a 6-0 lead just over four minutes into the opening quarter when Vernon Adams Jr. found Jevon Cottoy for a 56-yard catch-and-run score.

Saskatchewan responded with a field goal to close out the scoring in the first quarter.

The winner will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final.