The BC Lions announced Wednesday they have signed American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema to a two-year extension.

A big one for the pass rush 💪🏾#BCLions re-sign Sione Teuhema through the 2025 season. In 34 career games, the DL has racked up 34 defensive tackles and 15 sacks. Welcome back, Sione! 🦁



READ MORE 📝 | https://t.co/3SCwXsU5Pf pic.twitter.com/HfK0deAkrm — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 3, 2024

Teuhema, a 28-year-old native Texan, returns for a third season with the Orange and Black after recording 37 defensive tackles, seven sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The pride of LSU and Southeastern Louisiana, Teuhema joined the Lions in 2022 after training camp.

Teuhema spent 2021 with the Indoor Football League’s Frisco Fighters and had an NFL practice roster stint with Carolina to finish 2019.

In 34 career games, Teuhema has amassed 34 defensive tackles and 15 sacks.