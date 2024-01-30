The BC Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed Belgian-born defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie to a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old racked up 14 defensive tackles and a pair of special teams stops in 18 regular-season games in 2023.

Debaillie recorded 20 defensive tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery while dressing in all 18 regular season games in his first season with the Lions.

The native of Gistel, Belgium, was selected by the Edmonton Elks in round three (20th overall) of the 2021 Global Draft and dressed in three regular-season contests.