Bo Levi Mitchell's return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' starting lineup appears to be at hand.

The 33-year-old pivot is listed as QB1 on the team's depth chart ahead of the team's date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night.

Mitchell, 33, returned to practice this week and split first-team reps with Matt Shiltz. The native of Katy, TX has been out of action since incurring a leg fracture on July 28 against the Ottawa Redblacks.

“It felt so good just putting the helmet back on, the cleats and just getting back out there competing with the teammates," Mitchell told reporters earlier this week. "The camaraderie being back out there, it feels great. I wish it was obviously a lot sooner, but I got back as fast as I could."

In his three games prior to his injury, Mitchell had thrown for 714 yards on 56-for-97 passing with three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

A two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player and two-time Grey Cup champion, Mitchell is in his first season with the Ticats after having spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Calgary Stampeders.

At 7-8, the Ticats are two points behind the Montreal Alouettes for second in the East Division and the home playoff date that comes with it.