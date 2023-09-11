The Ottawa Redblacks playoff hopes took a hit following Friday’s 27-24 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Redblacks (3-9) have lost six games in a row and sit four points back of the Ticats (5-7) with six games remaining. Head coach Bob Dyce acknowledged the path to the postseason will be difficult, but the team will head into the final stretch of their season with a positive mindset.

“We’re three games back of Hamilton. We’re not eliminated from anything. We have a great opportunity in front of us going to BC to prove that we can play like the team we need to play like,” Dyce said on TSN1200 Monday morning. “We know it’s a difficult road in front of us but we know that road isn’t closed.

“People on the outside look at it in a more negative light but these guys look at it as a fantastic opportunity to play a very good BC team and change our path for the future.”

Ottawa was unable to capitalize on several opportunities, including failing to score on three consecutive goal-line plays as well as a turnover on the final drive that sealed the game for Hamilton.

Dyce discussed both situations, saying that the team was unable to take advantage of the opportunities afforded to them and those types of errors will need to stop if the team wants to make a run at the playoffs.

“It was a game where we didn’t take advantage of opportunities that were presented to us. We had some opportunities to put them behind the eight-ball but we weren’t able to finish the way we needed to when we were down at the goal line,” said Dyce. “When you look at all three opportunities, there’s one yard to go and we’ve got to get the movement you need, and we didn't do that.

“There were times we had to stop them and we were unable to do that. Conversely, when we had to finish off the drive at the end of the game, we were unable to do that. There’s no more time for some of the errors we’re committing.”

While the offence faltered at crucial points, Ottawa was able to generate several explosive plays, gaining 10 or more yards on 14 plays. Dyce credited the offensive line and the mindset of the players for being able to move the ball as well as they did.

“Credit to the mindset of the players. Right from day one we said our goal was the run the ball. Credit to [assistant coach Khari Jones] for sticking with the game plan and Devonte [Williams], he played his best game in a Redblacks jersey,” said Dyce. “There’s a guy who we’ve seen a lot of growth in this year and he’ll continue to grow even more. Really excited about what he did.”

Williams finished the game with 146 yards on 17 carries, setting season highs in both categories.

Quarterback Dustin Crum finished with 265 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception to go along with 42 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Despite the lack of passing touchdowns, Dyce praised the rookie quarterback for taking shots down the field.

“It’s a matter of executing. Dustin took some vertical shots. You’re not gonna make those unless the quarterback actually attempts to put the ball downfield,” said Dyce. “It’s positive to see the offensive line and running back giving the quarterback time to do that. Our offensive line did a fantastic job throughout the game. It was really good to see and we’ve got to continue to build off of that.”

The Redblacks have games against the Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders before finishing the season with two sets of back-to-backs against the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

Ottawa has not made the playoffs since 2018 when they lost in the Grey Cup to the Calgary Stampeders