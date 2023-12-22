The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Rose to a two-year contract that runs through the 2025 season, the team announced Friday.

“Mike makes us a better team,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s consistently been one of our best players and one of the top defensive linemen in the league and we need him to continue that going into 2024.”

“I’m here to turn the tide because I didn’t like the way things went last season,” said Rose. “I want to help build a culture and win games.”

Rose has been voted a West Division and league all-star in each of the last three seasons. In 2023, he led all CFL defensive tackles and set a career high by registering 11 sacks. His stat totals also included 24 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The North Carolina State product joined the Stampeders in 2017, became a starter in 2019 and has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the club.

In 73 career regular-season games, Rose has 124 defensive tackles including 13 tackles for loss, five special-teams stops, 30 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and three knockdowns.