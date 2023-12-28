The Calgary Stampeders have signed native Texan Rodney Randle Jr., the team announced Thursday.

Randle, 25, has appeared in 23 games in the Canadian Football League during stints with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-22) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Lamar University product tallied 58 defensive tackles, 11 special-teams stops, four interceptions and seven knockdowns.

Randle attended New England Patriots' training camp in 2023, making 12 tackles in preseason action.

Randle joins Lamar teammate Reggie Begelton in Cowtown.