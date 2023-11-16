Ahead of the 110th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Canadian Football League held their annual awards ceremony, with Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira and Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly up for the Most Outstanding Player award, while Oliveira and Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy up for the Most Outstanding Canadian award.

Argos coach Dinwiddie named Coach of the Year

Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was named the Canadian Football League’s Coach of the Year.

THAT’S OUR COACH 🌊



Ryan Dinwiddie has been named the @CFL's Coach of Year.

The first Coach of the Year honour for Dinwiddie in his third season with the Double Blue, he led the Argonauts to a 16-2 record, tying Edmonton’s all-time mark set in 1989. ​

The Elk Grove, Calif., native also became the ninth head coach to win division titles in each of his first three seasons on the strength of perfect records at home (9-0) and against divisional opponents (10-0).

Argos OL Allen named Most Outstanding Lineman

Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Dejon Allen was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Lineman on Thursday night.

Holding it down all season long 🧱



Your 2023 Most Oustanding Lineman, Dejon Allen. #CFLAwards

The California-born University of Hawai’i product made 16 regular-season starts for the Double Blue, helping Chad Kelly and Co. led the East Division with 56 offensive touchdowns and allowed a league-low 19 sacks.

Allen and the Argos’ offensive line also helped produced the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016 in A.J. Ouellette

Argos returner Leake named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Toronto Argonauts returner Javon Leake was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Thursday night.

LEAKE ‼️



Javon Leake has been named the @CFL's Most Oustanding Special Teams Player. #CFLAwards

Leake, 25, set an Argonauts record with four punt-return touchdowns on the season and came one shy of the CFL record.

The Greensboro, N.C., native and former Maryland Terrapin tallied 1,216 return yards – the third highest in CFL history – in 17 games this season.

Lions' DL Betts named Most Outstanding Defensive Player

BC Lions Canadian defensive lineman Mathieu Betts was named the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Defensive Player on Thursday night.

Betts, 28, had a record-setting season with the Lions.

Sack King Takes the Throne 🤴



Mathieu Betts is your Most Outstanding Defensive Player! #CFLAwards

The Montreal, Que., native became the new single-season sack leader by a Canadian with 18 in 18 regular-season games, surpassing previous record-holders Jamaal Westerman (2015), and former Lion, Brent Johnson, who set the record in 2005 with 17 after setting the new Canadian record with 16 just a year prior.

Betts started the season on a six-game sack streak and finished the 2023 campaign with six more sacks than AC Leonard (12), Jake Ceresna (12), and Carter Bryce (12) for the league crown.

A product of Laval University, Betts also racked up a career-high 42 defensive tackles and four forced fumbles, earning a CFL All-Star nod.

Roughriders' Lenius named recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Trophy

Brayden Lenius of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Trophy at the 2023 CFL Awards in Regina on Thursday night.

“You find the goodness out of the dark moments and this award is that light at the end of the tunnel, glowing into next year and giving me that good energy."



Brayden Lenius is the 2023 recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award.



Brayden Lenius is the 2023 recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award.

The annual award is presented to a Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

The award was first presented in 2010 to Mike McCullough of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and is named in honour of Jake Gaudaur – a distinguished Second World War veteran and the longest-serving commissioner in CFL history (1968 to 1984).

Argos DB Stiggers named Most Outstanding Rookie

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Rookie on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old from Atlanta, Ga., led the Argonauts with five interceptions and tallied 53 defensive tackles in 16 regular-season games.

